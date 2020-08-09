Full List of Big Island Primary Election Results

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect a mistake in reporting. Hawai‘i County Council races in District 1 and District 5 will be decided by runoffs, as the leading candidates did not garner 50% of the Primary Election Vote.

The results are in, Big Island Mayor Harry Kim is out, and some new faces will occupy familiar offices for the upcoming term.

Hawai‘i voted Saturday — or several days before via mail-in balloting, the state’s first such endeavor — for statewide and county offices in the 2020 Primary Elections.

Former Big Island State Senator Kai Kahele (Democrat) will face Michelle Rose Tippins (Libertarian), Ron Burrus (Nonpartisan), and John Giuffre (American Shopping) in November’s General Election, with the winner assuming Tulsi Gabbard’s District 2 seat in the US House of Representatives.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Former Hawai‘i County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth will square off against community activist Ikaika Marzo in what could prove a close race after the two separated themselves from a large pack of candidates Saturday evening. Roth took 31.1% of the vote with 20,225 ballots cast in his favor, while Marzo claimed 21.2% of the vote with 13,764 ballots submitted for him. Three-time and current Mayor Harry Kim finished third with 15.4% of the vote.

The following is a list of primaries and county offices that were up for grabs Saturday and the names of those who claimed them:

State Senate

District 2: Joy San Buenaventura (D), Ron Ka-Ipo (A)

State House of Representatives

District 1: Mark Nakashima (D), Lorraine Pualani Shin (R)

District 2: Christopher Todd (D), Devin Shaw McMackin Sr. (A)

District 3: Richard Onishi (D), Susan Hughes (R)

District 4: Ilagan Greggor (D), Ley Brian (N), Hope Cermelj (R)

District 5: Jeanné Kapela (D), Johanna Decker (A)

District 6: Nicole Lowen (D) — running unopposed in General Election

District 7: David Tarnas (D) — running unopposed in General Election

Hawai‘i County Prosecuting Attorney

Kelden Waltjen

Hawai‘i County Council Winners