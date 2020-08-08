Kahele Wins Democratic Primary, Moves On to General Election

Sen. Kai Kahele wins Democratic primary for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District seat and will move on to the general election in November.

Kahele captured 33,566 on the Big Island as of 8 p.m. The senator is vying for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s seat, who decided not to run for re-election.

SPONSORED VIDEO

In the race for District 5 representative, Jeanne Kapela had a commanding lead with 3,177 votes over Colehour Bondera who so far grabbed 1,401 votes.

This is the first year Hawai‘i has conducted all mail-in voting during a primary election. Another count of the votes will be done at 10 p.m.