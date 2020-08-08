Hawai‘i County Will Have New Mayor

Hawai‘i County will welcome in a new mayor in the upcoming term.

Former Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth and Ikaika Marzo will compete in a runoff in November to decide who will assume the mantle of Hawai‘i County Mayor after Harry Kim was defeated in Saturday’s primary, finishing in third place with 9,590 votes.

Roth finished in first in voting with 19,449 votes, while Marzo placed second with 12,893 votes. Current Mayor Harry Kim finished in third.

In other election news, Jeanné Kapela captured the Democratic nomination of the District 5 State House Seat over Colehour Bondera in a rout. Kapela earned 3,228 votes to Bondera’s 1,417 votes.

Rebecca Villegas captured the contested Hawai‘i County Council Chair for Kona’s 7th District over Jane Clement by a total of 3,047 votes to Clement’s 2,258 votes.