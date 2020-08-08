Another Record Daily Count of COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reports another record daily count of COVID-19 cases of 231, including a fatality as a result of the virus.

Positive cases of COVID-19 were identified on O‘ahu with 223, Hawai‘i Island with five and Maui with three.

The death toll is now at 31. DOH reports the latest fatality was that of an O‘ahu man, older than 60, who passed away Friday. His death is being recorded as the 31st since the pandemic began. A previously reported death, of an elderly O‘ahu female on Aug. 5, has been removed from the tally. Her attending physician assessed she likely died from an underlying condition.

Additionally, health investigators are seeking close contacts after an employee at a Honolulu gentleman’s club, who was sick, danced at a different club on July 25. At this point, health investigators have been unable to identify all close contacts who potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19.

“Given that people may be infectious before they recognize they have symptoms, anyone who visited Club 939 between the 23rd and 25th of last month should contact their healthcare provider, especially if they have symptoms, as they potentially could have been exposed to COVID-19,” State Epidemiologist Sarah Park said Saturday.

Health Director Bruce Anderson again extended the sympathies of everyone in Hawai‘i to the family and friends of the 31st person to die from coronavirus in the state, since the beginning of the pandemic in late February.

“Unfortunately, with the dramatic surge in cases, we can expect more deaths in the coming weeks,’ said Anderson. “Hospitals throughout O‘ahu are transferring patients and opening up new specialized COVID units to handle the surge in patients that is expected over the next couple of weeks.”

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has ordered public parks and beaches and other high-risk activities closed effective at midnight on Friday. All O‘ahu State Parks, off-shore islands, and Ahu o Laka sandbar in Kāneʻohe Bay are also closed. These State and County orders will be strictly enforced.

“Actions taken by the County to limit large, uncontrolled gatherings in public places and prohibit high-risk activities should help prevent some of the spread of COVID, but that will not be enough,” Anderson said. “It is up to all of us to take responsibility for curtailing the spread of this deadly virus.”

Anderson advised the public to avoid close contact with others and crowded places. He also asked that people wear face masks when physical distancing can not be reliably accomplished.

“This weekend and next weekend would really be a good time to simply stay at home,” Anderson added.