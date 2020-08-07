DOH Reports 201 New Coronavirus Cases, Two Deaths on Friday

Hawai‘i reported 201 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, along with two coronavirus-related deaths.

For the second day in a row, the state Department of Health reported two coronavirus-related fatalities. Both were O‘ahu men. One was older than 60 and had been in the hospital. He died on Aug. 4. He was exposed to a positive household member.

The second man passed away on Wednesday and was in the 40- to 59-year-old age group. His death was reported by the Honolulu Medical Examiner because he died at home, unattended. His family reported he had symptoms but did not seek medical care.

Both men are said to have had underlying medical conditions and the health investigations into their deaths continue. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have now been 31 reported deaths in Hawai‘i associated with COVID-19.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the latest victims of this terrible disease. Their passings are a stark reminder of the realities today,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “Unfortunately, we are going to see more and more casualties as the surge of cases over the last few weeks continues and, sadly, more and more families and neighborhoods will experience the loss of loved ones.”

All but one of the 201 newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases were identified on O‘ahu. Maui has a single new case.

Many of the Intensive Care Units on O‘ahu are full or close to full and hospitals are surging, transferring patients, and opening new units to handle new patients. ICU bed use on the neighbor islands has not changed significantly to date.

Thursday, Governor Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced restrictions on large group gatherings, the closure of beaches and parks, and the reinstitution of the mandatory 14-day quarantine for any travel other than arrival on O‘ahu.

“Given the incubation period of COVID can be as long as 14 days, we are seeing the result of exposures a week or two ago and it will probably be at least a couple of weeks before we can expect to see the benefit of the restrictions on these activities and events on O‘ahu,” Anderson said. “We all need to act now. Avoid crowded places, closed spaces, and close contact. Your life and the lives of your loved ones and friends will depend on it.”

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, August 7, 2020