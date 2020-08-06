Voter Service Centers Offer Options For Those Who Miss Mail-In Deadline

Jeff Styles and Carol Reynolds fill out voter registration forms Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Voter Service Center outside Building G at the West Hawaii Civic Center. PC: Max Dible

Voter Service Center at West Hawaii Civic Center. PC: Max Dible

Voter Service Center at West Hawaii Civic Center. PC: Max Dible SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT Jeff Styles and Carol Reynolds fill out voter registration forms Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2020, at the Voter Service Center outside Building G at the West Hawaii Civic Center. PC: Max Dible



Voter Service Center at West Hawaii Civic Center. PC: Max Dible



Voter Service Center at West Hawaii Civic Center. PC: Max Dible

Election Day in Hawai‘i is fast approaching, and several options remain for those who have yet to cast and submit their ballots.

The state’s Primary Elections will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. This is the first year Hawai‘i has transitioned to a mail-in ballot format, but in-person voting is still an option for those who miss the mail-in deadline or have other problems/limitations stopping them from mailing their ballots to be counted.

“We recommend that if people live in the islands, Thursday is the last day to mail their ballots out (and be sure their votes are counted),” said Kristi Carvalho, Elections Division Clerk for Hawai‘i County.

Voter Service Centers are available for voters who are concerned about missing the mail-in deadline or who have yet to register. They are located at the Aupuni Center Conference Room in Hilo and the West Hawai‘i Civic Center in Kailua-Kona.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A ballot drop box will be available at each site. Those who wish to use the drop boxes should still fill out their ballots at home and follow the instructions, which say to place the ballot inside the protective sleeve provided then seal both documents in the official envelope that accompanies them.

County workers and election volunteers will also be on-site at service centers to register voters. Those who are unregistered must vote at the time of registration. Those already registered may also vote at either service center.

Hours of operation at the service centers are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, as well as 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, after which voting closes. Voters do not need a specific reason to utilize drop boxes or to vote in-person.

Four other drop boxes, also known as places of deposit, are available across the island. A list of their locations can be found at the state’s Office of Elections website.