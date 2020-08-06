Police Search For Man Wanted in Connection With Stolen Vehicles

Hawaiʻi Island Police are looking for Louis Sanchez, a 26-year-old Ka‘ū man who is wanted on two outstanding bench warrants and for questioning in connection with stolen vehicles in Ocean View. Sanchez, having a last known address in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Subdivision, is described as 5 feet, six inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Sergeant Pernell Hanoa of the Ka‘ū Patrol Division at (808) 939-2520, or via email at [email protected]. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.