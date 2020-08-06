Police Search For Man Wanted in Connection With Stolen Vehicles

By Big Island Now
August 6, 2020, 2:01 PM HST (Updated August 6, 2020, 2:01 PM)
×

Louis Sanchez

Hawaiʻi Island Police are looking for Louis Sanchez, a 26-year-old Ka‘ū man who is wanted on two outstanding bench warrants and for questioning in connection with stolen vehicles in Ocean View. Sanchez, having a last known address in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates Subdivision, is described as 5 feet, six inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Sergeant Pernell Hanoa of the Ka‘ū Patrol Division at (808) 939-2520, or via email at [email protected]. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments