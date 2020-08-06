Merriman’s Waimea to Reopen Friday

Merriman’s Waimea to Reopen FridayAugust 6, 2020, 2:35 PM HST (Updated August 6, 2020, 2:35 PM)
‹
›×
Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, with dishes like the butter half-poached lobster. PC: Merriman's Waimea Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea
SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT
Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, with dishes like the butter half-poached lobster. PC: Merriman's Waimea Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea
Merriman’s Waimea is back on the Big Island’s dine-out menu.
Merriman’s Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden is reopening Friday and will be available every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Guests can expect offerings of gourmet BBQ items, 1.5-pound Keāhole lobsters, rosemary grilled eggplant sandwiches, and house-ground burgers with carnalized onions and dijonnaise. Drink offerings will include the signature Merriman’s Mai Tai, a daily selection of local and craft beers, and a cocktail of the day, as well as wines by the glass.
Merriman’s Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden is located at 6-1227 Opelo Road in Kamuela. The restaurant can be reached by phone at (808) 885-6822.