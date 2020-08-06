Merriman’s Waimea to Reopen Friday

Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea

Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, with dishes like the butter half-poached lobster. PC: Merriman's Waimea

Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea

Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea



Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, with dishes like the butter half-poached lobster. PC: Merriman's Waimea



Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea



Merriman's Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden Reopens Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. PC: Merriman's Waimea

Merriman’s Waimea is back on the Big Island’s dine-out menu.

Merriman’s Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden is reopening Friday and will be available every day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Guests can expect offerings of gourmet BBQ items, 1.5-pound Keāhole lobsters, rosemary grilled eggplant sandwiches, and house-ground burgers with carnalized onions and dijonnaise. Drink offerings will include the signature Merriman’s Mai Tai, a daily selection of local and craft beers, and a cocktail of the day, as well as wines by the glass.

Merriman’s Waimea Pulehu & Wine Garden is located at 6-1227 Opelo Road in Kamuela. The restaurant can be reached by phone at (808) 885-6822.