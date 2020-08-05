Statewide Virtual Job Fair Set For Next Week

The Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i is hosting its first Hawai‘i is Hiring Virtual Job Fair on Aug. 12, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The job fair is free for attendees/job seekers and will connect job seekers and employers one-on-one.

The job fair, sponsored by Staffing Solutions of Hawai‘i and Kahu Malama Nurses, will feature:

Virtual employer exhibitor booths

Virtual peer-to-peer networking

Virtual workshops

Virtual professional development webinars

The virtual job fair comes on the heels of the Chamber’s launch of HawaiiIsHiring.com, a one-stop online resource that connects kama‘aina to job opportunities, training programs, and career navigation.

Media wishing to attend the virtual job fair should email Katie Arita-Chang at [email protected] to receive an event link. Registration can be found at cochawaii.org.