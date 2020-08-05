South Kohala Courthouse Closed Through Friday

The South Kohala District Courthouse in the Waimea Civic Center will remain closed through Friday for professional cleaning and disinfecting following a coronavirus case reported there earlier this week.

The courthouse was closed Monday afternoon after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending the filing deadline for documents due Aug. 5 through Aug. 7 in the South Kohala District Court to Aug. 10. All documents due to have been filed shall be deemed to have been timely filed if they are filed by Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

In addition, all hearings or trials canceled due to the closure will be rescheduled to the next available date with due regard for any statutory mandates.

Individuals needing help should call Keahuolu Courthouse in Kona at 808-322-8700 or Hale Kaulike Courthouse in Hilo at 808-961-7470.