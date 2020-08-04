DOH Reports 27th COVID-19 Related Death

The Department of Health reports the state’s 27th COVID-19 related death as well as another day of triple-digit cases. Tuesday’s case count was 144, with 139 on O‘ahu and five on Hawai‘i Island.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner reported the death of a Honolulu man to the DOH, who had tested positive for COVID-19. The man was in the 40 to 59-year-old age group and he had underlying medical conditions. An investigation into his cause of death continues.

“We all extend our condolences to the family and friends of this man,” stated DOH Director Bruce Anderson. “Every death reminds us how very serious this disease is. Coronavirus can strike down anyone of any age. We can all protect each other and prevent more hospitalizations and deaths.”

The majority of new COVID-19 cases continue to be associated with community spread: 24 of Tuesday’s newly diagnosed cases and only two associated with travel, though the risk factor for 118 cases is still under investigation.

DOH continues to investigate various clusters. At this time, there are 71 cases linked to a series of funeral events; six linked to a hot yoga class; 12 associated with a birthday party and multiple household clusters associated with social interactions.