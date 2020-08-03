Laupāhoehoe Woman Dies in Traffic Collision

A 63-year-old Laupāhoehoe woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Saturday morning on Highway 19 in the area of the 8-mile marker.

The victim has been positively identified as Jane Lawrence.

Responding to a 4:50 a.m. call, police determined that a 2006 Honda Civic traveling southwest on Highway 19 veered across the center line and struck the Kaʻieʻie storm bridge guardrail head-on.

Lawrence was transported to Hilo Medical Center and initially listed in stable condition. At 5:05 p.m. she was pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center and may have suffered from a medical emergency.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Erhard Autrata at 808-961-2329. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo.