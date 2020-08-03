HPD Chief Promotes 14 Officers

Hawai‘i Police Chief Paul Ferreira promoted 14 individuals to the ranks of sergeant or detective. These promotions were effective on August 1, 2020.

Detective Ray Fukada, a 19-year veteran is now assigned to the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (Kona). He most recently served as a patrol officer in North Kohala.

Detective Darrell Clinton, a 17-year veteran is now assigned to the Area II Juvenile Aid Section (Kona). He most recently served as a patrol officer in Kona.

Detective Scotty Aloy, a 16-year veteran is now assigned to the Area I Criminal Investigation Section (Hilo). He most recently served as a patrol officer in South Hilo.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Detective Jeremy Kubojiri, a 15-year veteran is now assigned to the Area I Criminal Investigation Section (Hilo). He most recently served as a Community Policing Officer in Puna.

Detective Michael Santos, a 14-year veteran is now assigned to the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (Kona). He most recently served as a patrol officer in South Hilo.

Detective James Steffen, a 14-year veteran is now assigned to the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (Kona). He most recently served as a canine handler officer in the Area I Juvenile Aid Section.

Detective Zenas Pacheco, a 13-year veteran is now assigned to the Area II Vice Section (Kona). He most recently served as a canine handler officer in the Area I Vice Section.

Detective Kimmerlyn Makuakane-Jarrell, a 12-year veteran is now assigned to the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (Kona). She most recently served as a canine handler officer in the Area II Vice Section.

Sgt. Marco Segobia, a 12-year veteran is now assigned to patrol in the North Kohala District. He most recently served as an officer in the Area II Vice Section.

Sgt. Ryan Pagan, a 12-year veteran is now assigned to patrol in the Puna District. He most recently served as a Police Recruit Instructor in the Training Section.

Sgt. Kimo Keliipaakaua, a 12-year veteran is now assigned to patrol in the Kona District. He most recently served as a Traffic Enforcement Unit officer in Area II.

Detective John Balberde, a 11-year veteran is now assigned to the Area I Criminal Investigation Section (Hilo). He most recently served as a Criminal Intelligence Unit officer in Area I.

Sgt. Bradden Kimura, a 11-year veteran is now assigned to patrol in the South Kohala District. He most recently served as a patrol officer in Kona.

Sgt. Thomas Chun-Ming, a 7-year veteran is now assigned to patrol in the South Kohala District. He most recently served as a patrol officer in Hilo.