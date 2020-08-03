CVS to Hire Hundreds in Hawai‘i Over Coming Months

CVS Health is hiring hundreds of positions to staff its Longs Drug stores throughout the Hawaiian Islands.

The hirings are coming in anticipation of the increased demand for influenza vaccinations and the anticipated continued presence of COVID-19 this fall, the company said in a press release.

Job opportunities include management roles, pharmacy technicians, and store associates. Approximately 100 to 150 of the permanent full- and part-time positions will be hired over the next month. As the expected need for services rises, an additional 200 to 400 roles are estimated to be filled in the coming months. To fill positions quickly, CVS will primarily use a technology-enabled hiring process that features virtual interviews and immersive job experiences, the company said.

“We typically hire additional colleagues for the fall flu season,” said Scott Sutton, Region Director, CVS Health. “However, with the projected surge in demand for flu shots and the ongoing prevalence of COVID-19 in the community, we are estimating an even higher level of need for team members. These jobs offer Hawai‘i residents flexible hours, advancement opportunities, and a positive environment as we work together to help our patients and customers on their path to better health.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The infusion of new jobs comes at a time when the tourism-dependent state is experiencing record-high unemployment rates because of the coronavirus and as the state works toward a September 1 reopening date for tourism.

“The State of Hawai‘i is delighted to welcome this significant influx of new Longs Drugs jobs to our community,” said Rep. John Mizuno, Chair of the House Health Committee. “We appreciate CVS Health’s contribution to the economic growth and prosperity of Hawai‘i by providing much-needed employment to our residents as our great state continues to work through the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Opportunities for full-time CVS Health colleagues include competitive pay, paid training, and a benefits package. Job seekers can go to cvs.jobs to apply.