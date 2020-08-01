Police Identify Woman Killed in Single-Car Crash

A woman killed a single-car crash this morning in Palisades was identified as Alexandria R. Hofferbert.

Hawai‘i Police Department responded to the crash at 1:43 a.m. Hofferbert, 23, of Kailua-Kona, was traveling east on Kaiminani Drive in a blue 2000 Saturn Vue SUV when she drove off the right shoulder of the roadway, police stated in a press release Saturday.

The vehicle then struck an aluminum light pole and rock wall at the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and IliʻIli Street. Hofferbert was taken to Kona Community Hospital where she was later pronounced dead at 3:14 a.m.

“The driver of the vehicle was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash,” police stated. “An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.”

HPD’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at 808-326-4646, ext. 229, or email at [email protected] Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the 12th traffic fatality this year compared to 13 at this time last year.