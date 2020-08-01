Kūhiō Village Water System Improvement Work Scheduled

Construction of water system improvements within the Kūhiō Village Subdivision in Waimea is slated to begin Aug. 3.

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), through its contractor Nan, Inc., will be making improvements on Lot 7, located at 64-1060 Kamanawa Street. The purpose of the project is to subdivide “Lot 7” into two parcels, providing an additional lot for a beneficiary. Work is expected to be completed on Aug. 7.

Work hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work will also include a temporary water shut-off for those connected to this portion of the water system by the Department of Water Supply on Aug. 5 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Construction work will take place along and within Kamanawa Street and is anticipated to impact two-way traffic, restricting traffic to one lane intermittently.

The project includes providing water service to the two parcels and the installation of a new fire hydrant along Kamanawa Street. Unexploded Ordnance Monitoring will also be conducted.