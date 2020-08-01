All New Daily Reported COVID-19 Cases Identified on O‘ahu

The Hawai‘i Department of Health is reporting 87 new positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 2,197. Call new cases were identified on O‘ahu.

The Big Island currently has zero active cases.

While this number is encouraging and lower than previous days, it also reflects a significant lag in the testing results, state officials indicated in a press release Saturday afternoon. With many test specimens now being sent to mainland labs for processing, reporting of test results is delayed five to seven days. This delay may make case numbers appear lower than actual disease activity.

“Many of the cases reported recently are associated with social gatherings,” said DOH Director Bruce Anderson.

This month, multiple cases have been associated with a yoga class, fire station, funeral events, gyms, socializing at bars and training events. Infections have been traced to workplaces including but not limited to a construction company and site, non-patient care areas of hospitals, social service organizations, nursing and care homes, retail establishments, warehouses and delivery businesses.

Multiple household and other cases are primarily associated with social interactions such as house parties, beach parties/gatherings, birthday parties, Father’s Day & 4th of July gatherings, religious functions, gathering to view sporting events, and co-workers socializing while off-duty.

“Everyone should avoid close contact with others outside of their household members, crowded places, and large gatherings. Act as if everyone around you has the virus and can spread it,” Anderson said.

DOH strongly encourages wearing face masks, physical distancing and staying at home if feeling ill.

New cases on O‘ahu are widespread and located in many areas including and not limited to: Hale‘iwa, Hau‘ula, Kāneʻohe, Lāʻie, Mililani, Wahiawa, Waimānalo, ‘Aiea, Ewa Beach, Honolulu proper, Kailua, Kapolei, Pearl City, Wai‘anae, and Waipahu.

To protect the privacy of individuals, DOH does not release detailed information on its investigations unless there is an imminent risk to the public.