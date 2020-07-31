Brush Fire Scorches Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park Land

A brush fire on Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park land was quickly under control with the fast action from Hawai‘i Fire Department’s Volcano fire station crews.

HFD first received a report of the blaze on Thursday at 4:51 p.m. and responded to mile marker 31 on Highway 11, just north of Nāmakanipaio campground. Callers reporting the fire indicated the flames were spreading quickly.

Fanned by moderate winds in dry brush, Volcano fire crews were able to stop the fire from running while they waited on back-up units from Pahala and Kea‘au as well as volunteers to assist with containment and extinguishment.

The blaze was under control at approximately 5:30 p.m. and turned over to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park personnel to continue with mop-up operations throughout the night.

Thirteen firefighters responded to the scene. At this time, the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

It is unknown how many acres were burned at this time.