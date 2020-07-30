HPD Seeks Female Vandalism Suspect

Big Island Police are searching for a vandalism suspect but first, they must identify her.

On July 24, 2020, at approximately 11:45 a.m., South Kohala Patrol officers responded to the Waikoloa Elementary School for a vandalism complaint in which a video surveillance camera was damaged.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers determined that at approximately 1:15 a.m. on the same day, an individual was observed walking throughout the school campus before intentionally damaging one of the video surveillance cameras. The individual left the area and has not yet been identified.

The responsible individual is described as a Caucasian female with waist-length, brownish-blond hair and was observed to be wearing a black colored long-sleeved hoodie that depicts a Playboy bunny emblem on the right front side.

Anyone with information about this person’s identity is encouraged to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Ronald Paro at (808) 887-3080 or at the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.