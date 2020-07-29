Services Closed at Multiple Transfer Stations

Hilo and Pāhoa Transfer Stations’ Scrap Metal and White Goods Collection Services are closed Wednesday, July 29.

Both stations’ scrap metal and white goods (appliances) collection services are at capacity, having reached allowable permit limits. These services should reopen as regularly scheduled tomorrow, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.