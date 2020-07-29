Mysterious Seed Packets Mailed to Hawai`i From China

Mysterious agricultural packets are being mailed to US residents all over the country from overseas.

The US Department of Agriculture-Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) is investigating unsolicited seed packets that have been mailed to numerous individuals across the country, primarily from China.

Since Saturday, the Hawai`i Department of Agriculture (HDOA) has received five reports of seed packets being received by Hawai`i residents and are in contact with those individuals to acquire the shipments.

Residents who receive unsolicited seed packets should keep the contents of the package, mailing envelope in its entirety, and any other contents that arrive with the shipment and contact the USDA-APHIS or their nearest HDOA Plant Quarantine office for further instructions. Do not open, throw away, or plant any of the seeds to help ensure that new invasive species are not introduced into the state.

SPONSORED VIDEO

USDA-APHIS Offices:

Kona – (808) 326-1252

Hilo – (808) 933-9040

Kaua‘i – (808) 632-2505

HDOA Plant Quarantine Office:

Kona – (808) 326-1077

Hilo – (808) 961-9393

Kaua‘i – (808) 241-7135

Or call the State’s toll-free pest hotline at 643-PEST (7378).

USDA-APHIS, which is responsible for inspections of agricultural material imported from foreign countries, is working nationally with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and state agriculture officials to investigate the situation.

At this time, federal authorities do not have any evidence of nefarious activity connected to the seed packets but are testing the contents to determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to US agriculture or the environment.

HDOA is currently working with the USDA to ensure that all known shipments of unsolicited seeds in Hawai`i are recovered and handled appropriately.