Count Cancels Kūpuna Hula Festival

The Hawai‘i County Elderly Activities Division announced Wednesday it will cancel the 38th Hawai‘i Annual Kūpuna Hula Festival scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2020.

Typically held at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa at Keauhou Bay, the Festival showcases talented hula dancers from across Hawai‘i and the mainland, as well as internationally. Festival highlights include a craft fair at the hotel grounds and two evenings that feature solo and group competitions with a special Ho‘olaulea.

The decision was made over concern about the spread of coronavirus, which is more dangerous to older individuals.

For more information, call the Elderly Activities Division at 808-961-8710.