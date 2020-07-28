Wind Advisory Issued for Big Island

Wind Advisory Issued for Big IslandJuly 28, 2020, 5:08 PM HST (Updated July 28, 2020, 5:08 PM)
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for North and South Kohala through Wednesday morning.
A wind advisory means that sustained Northeast winds of 25 to 35 mph or gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
Due to the advisory, the following precautions are advised:
- Strong winds capable of downing trees and causing power outages may occur.
- Treat any down utility lines as live and stay clear and notify authorities.
- Motorists should use extra caution.