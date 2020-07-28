DOH Reports 47 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,757.

No new cases were reported on the Big Island, where DOH actually subtracted one case from the total Tuesday due to a reporting error. There are currently two active cases in Hawai‘ County, according to DOH numbers. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases geographically across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,419

Maui: 154

Hawai‘i: 116

Kaua‘i: 45

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 167 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 26 have died. A total of 1,205 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.