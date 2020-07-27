Results Negative for 499 KCH Employees Retested for COVID-19

By Big Island Now
July 27, 2020, 3:36 PM HST (Updated July 27, 2020, 3:36 PM)
Kona Community Hospital registration entryway. PC: KCH

The third and final round of facility-wide testing for COVID-19 at Kona Community Hospital yielded all negative results, officials announced Monday afternoon.

Mandatory testing of KCH employees, affiliated staff, providers and contractors was conducted after three of the hospital staff tested positive for the virus in early July. With the help of Premier Medical Group Hawai‘i, KCH held multiple popup clinics at the facility over the past few weeks in an effort to detect the incubation or pre-symptomatic period.

The final clinic took place on July 24 where 499 tests were conducted. All KCH, affiliated staff, providers and contractors were retested. All results were negative.

“Testing was very successful and we are so proud of everyone for participating and for keeping our patients and community safe,” said Interim Chief Nurse, Stephanie Irwin. “The repeated negative test results affirm that hospital staff are following strict protocols outlined in our COVID-19 management plan. We’re happy to assure staff and the community that the hospital is COVID-free.”

