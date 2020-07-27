M-4.7 Quake Shakes West Hawai‘i

A Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rumbled through West Hawai‘i at 6:06 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded the earthquake located south of the Big Island, centered 12.4 miles southeast of Na‘alehu at a depth of 21.7 miles. According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

According to HVO acting-Scientist-in-Charge, David Phillips, the earthquake had no apparent effect on Kīlauea or Mauna Loa volcanoes.

“We see no detectable changes in activity at the summits or along the rift zones of Mauna Loa or Kīlauea as a result of this earthquake,” Phillips said. “Aftershocks are possible and could be felt.”

HVO continues to monitor Mauna Loa and other Hawaiian volcanoes for any changes.

The depth, location, and recorded seismic waves of the earthquake suggest a source due to bending of the oceanic plate from the weight of the Hawaiian island chain, a common source for earthquakes in this area. Aftershocks are possible and could be felt.