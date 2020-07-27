DOH Reports 28 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

Hawai‘i Department of Health has identified 28 new COVID-19 cases statewide, all of which were reported on O‘ahu.

After three consecutive days of record case count numbers, DOH attributes the drop to a decrease in laboratory reporting because private labs did not conduct late work shifts and the DOH State Laboratories Division was closed on Sunday because of the hurricane threat.

The active number of cases on the Big Island is four, according to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency. DOH reports three of those cases are hospitalized. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases geographically across all islands, can be accessed by clicking here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,373

Maui: 153

Hawai‘i: 117

Kaua‘i: 45

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 165 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 26 have died. A total of 1,191 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.