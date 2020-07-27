DOH Continues to Investigate COVID-19 Clusters Identified in O‘ahu Bars

Hawai‘i Department of Health identified 28 new COVID-19 cases after three consecutive days of record-high case counts.

All new cases were identified on O‘ahu, with clusters discovered at two bars in Honolulu. Public health authorities are asking those who may have patronized the establishments to come forward and contact their physicians for followup.

The two bars involved are Brix & Bones, located at 1217 Hopaka St., and Arena 808, located at 1020 Ke‘eaumoku St., and the time-period of visits is between July 16-26.

So far five cases of COVID-19 are associated with exposure to the virus at these establishments, according to Hawai‘i Department of Health. In addition, as many as seven positive cases are potentially associated with these clusters.

“Given the conditions associated with this cluster, we’re concerned there may be more persons exposed than are or can be identified through our investigations,” said State Epidemiologist Sarah Park. “In the interest of public health, we’re asking anyone who was in either of these bars during the 10-day period to consult their healthcare provider to consider being tested for COVID-19.”

Park added that concerning findings discerned by investigators include inconsistent wearing of masks, physical distancing, and other operations, not consistent with current county rules.

DOH is again reminding people to avoid being in large groups, especially without masks and physical distancing. The department continues to investigate a cluster associated with related funeral events, in which at least 36 cases have been confirmed.

The drop in new cases, officials say, is likely due to a decrease in laboratory reporting because private laboratories did not conduct late work shifts and the DOH State Laboratories Division was closed on Sunday because of the hurricane threat.