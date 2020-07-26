National Park to Reopen After Hurricane Douglas Passes Big Island

National Park to Reopen After Hurricane Douglas Passes Big IslandJuly 26, 2020, 11:28 AM HST (Updated July 26, 2020, 11:28 AM)
Much of the Big Island has escaped Hurricane Douglas unscathed, prompting Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park to announce it will reopen to visitors at noon on Sunday.
There are no reports of damage in the park due to the storm, HVNP said in a press release Sunday morning.
The Kahuku Unit will remain closed for Sunday, and there will be no staffing on Kīlauea Visitor Center lanai.