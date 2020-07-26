Hurricane Warning Expires for Maui County, as Douglas Begins Passing O‘ahu

UPDATE: 5 p.m. HST, Sunday, July 26, 2020

Hurricane Douglas is passing north of O‘ahu and moving toward the west-northwest.

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY

The Hurricane Warning has been canceled for Maui County, including the islands of Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe.

SPONSORED VIDEO

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for O‘ahu and Kaua‘i County, including the islands of Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from French Frigate Shoals to Maro Reef.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

At 5 p.m. HST, the center of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 22.0° N, longitude 157.3° W, approximately 60 miles NE of Honolulu. Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Douglas will pass near O‘ahu and Kaua‘i tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Douglas is expected to remain a hurricane as it moves near the islands tonight.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.21 inches.