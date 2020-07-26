Hurricane Warning Canceled for O‘ahu, Moves Toward Kaua‘i as Category 1 Storm

Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/26/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/26/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/26/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/26/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/26/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/26/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC



Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/26/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC



Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/26/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC



Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/26/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC



Hurricane Douglas, 11 p.m. (7/26/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

UPDATE: 11 p.m. HST, Sunday, July 26, 2020

Hurricane Douglas has strengthened slightly as it departs O‘ahu and moves north of Kaua‘i.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

The Hurricane Warning for O‘ahu has been canceled.

SPONSORED VIDEO

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect Kaua‘i County, including the islands of Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for portions of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument from Nihoa to French Frigate Shoals to Maro Reef.

OUTLOOK

At 11 p.m. HST, the center of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 22.5° N, longitude 158.8° W, roughly 50 miles northeast of Līhu‘e. Douglas is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. This general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days, with a slight turn to the west and an increase in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, but Douglas will remain a hurricane until it passes west of Kaua‘i.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.15 inches.