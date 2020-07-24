Hurricane Douglas Just Over 600 Miles Away From Hilo

Hurricane Douglas, 5 p.m. (7/24/2020). PC: NOAA/NWS/CPHC

UPDATE: 8 PM HST Friday, July 24, 2020

Major Hurricane Douglas is still moving toward Hawai‘i and is about 610 miles east-southeast of Hilo. There are no changes with the current weather advisories. A hurricane watch remains in effect for Hawai‘i County, Maui County, including Lana‘i, Moloka‘i and Kaho‘olawe and O‘ahu.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 to 48 hours. Interests elsewhere in the main Hawaiian Islands, and in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, should monitor the progress of this system.

The center of Hurricane Douglas was located near latitude 18.2 North, longitude 145.9 West. Douglas is

moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph (31 km/h). This motion is expected to continue through Saturday, followed by a slight decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the west. On the forecast track, Douglas will be near the main Hawaiian Islands Saturday night through Sunday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph (185 km/h) with higher gusts. Douglas is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Gradual weakening is expected to continue through the weekend. However, Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength when it nears the islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles (165 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 971 mb (28.67 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible on the Big Island late Saturday night and Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Saturday evening. Hurricane conditions are possible over Maui County Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible beginning late Saturday night. Hurricane conditions are possible on O‘ahu Sunday night, with tropical storm conditions possible Sunday.

SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas are expected to affect the Hawaiian Islands this weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions for a couple of days.

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands from late Saturday night through Monday. Total rain accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches are possible, especially in higher terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening

flash flooding and landslides.