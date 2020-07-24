Hawai‘i Breaks Daily COVID-19 Case Record For Second Consecutive Day

On Thursday, Hawai‘i broke its single-day record for coronavirus cases with 55 confirmed. On Friday, the state broke it again.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) reported 60 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the two-day total to 115 and the statewide total since the pandemic began to 1,550. The majority of the cases, like yesterday, are on the island of O‘ahu (58), with one case on Maui, and one who is a Hawai‘i resident diagnosed out-of-state.

“We’re concerned that this relatively high level of cases is persisting on O‘ahu,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “Some of the cases we’re reporting today are associated with existing clusters, known cases, and household spread, but others are new, unassociated cases that indicate increasing community spread.

“In contact tracing, we continue to identify cases connected with gatherings or just hanging out with close friends,” he continued. “Until we all recognize the importance of physically distancing from people outside of their households and wearing masks, we face the prospect of even higher numbers.”

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park said 400 contact tracers are now trained, and DOH intends to bring on more to help investigate the surge.

” Everyone needs to adhere to the safe distancing recommendations and wear masks when near others,” Park said. “That is the only way we as a community are going to prevent the spread of this very infectious disease.”