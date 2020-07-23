Hawai‘i Reports Highest Single-Day Total of Coronavirus Cases, 1 New Death

The Hawai‘i Department of Health identified 55 cases of coronavirus Thursday, the state’s highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic, along with the 26th coronavirus-related death.

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said the patient who died was an elderly O‘ahu woman who passed late Wednesday.

Of the cases reported, 50 were identified in Honolulu County, three on Hawai‘i Island, and two on Maui. The previous highest one-day count was on July 11, with 42 cases. DOH continues to track and investigate numerous clusters.

“Most cases are occurring as a result of people socializing and getting together either with work colleagues, extended family, or friends in multiple types of settings — without wearing face coverings or distancing,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park. “I continue to hope all in our community will maintain safe practices, but unfortunately the persistence of new cases would argue against that.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Regrettably, many of the cases we’ve seen in recent weeks suggest that one or more of the safe practices were not being followed by individuals or groups of people,” Park added. “Hawai‘i has done better and can do better. We all need to remember to maintain the safe practices in this COVID world.”

Anderson said social and economic restrictions could return if behaviors don’t change.

“Unfortunately, if we can’t get these numbers headed in the right direction, we may be facing the re-implementation of restrictions. No one wants that to happen and this is why it is so critical that everyone does their part, every day, everyplace in practicing safety for the sake of the health of all in Hawai‘i,” Anderson concluded.