Douglas Grows to Cat 3 Hurricane; Expected to Weaken

By Big Island Now
July 23, 2020, 8:28 AM HST (Updated July 23, 2020, 8:28 AM)
×

Courtesy of National Hurricane Center

Douglas is churning toward the Hawaiian Islands as a Category 3 hurricane.

While the hurricane is expected to get stronger today, the National Hurricane Center, reports it will gradually weaken starting Friday and continue through the weekend.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Douglas is about 1,335 miles east-southeast of Hilo with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. As of 5 a.m. this morning, the hurricane was moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph. According to the National Hurricane Center, this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a gradual decrease in forward speed and a slight turn toward the west.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 9 )
View Comments