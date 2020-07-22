Hawai‘i Reports 25th Coronavirus-Related Death

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, along with the state’s 25th coronavirus-related death. The total number of confirmed cases across all islands now stands at 1,435.

No new cases were reported on the Big Island, where Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported Wednesday morning seven cases remained active and one individual remained hospitalized. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases geographically from island to island, can be accessed by clicking here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,117

Maui: 139

Hawai‘i: 114

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 22

To date, 154 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, including three over the last 24 hours, while 25 have now died. A total of 1,113 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.