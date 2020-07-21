Road Work Scheduled to Improve Traffic Flow on Kīlauea Ave.

Work to improve traffic flow on Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo will start on July 27.

According to the Department of Public Works, improvements will be made to the center turn lane near the intersection of Kukuau Street. The Public Works Traffic Division will conduct the work through July 31 between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Work on the roadway includes streamlining the traffic flow by removing the tapered median, flexible delineators, and extending the two-way left-turn lane to allow left-turn movements to businesses on the mauka and makai sides of the street.

Traffic control personnel will be onsite to direct traffic while work is being performed. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.