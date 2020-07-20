Political Signage Prohibited in Certain Areas

Displaying political signage visible from state highways is illegal unless the area falls under the exempted categories laid out in Hawai‘i Revised Statutes Chapter 264, Part B.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) said this includes, but is not limited to, posting of political campaign signs on overpasses, fencing, signposts, and poles.

To report an illegally placed sign, contact the following Highways Maintenance Hotlines and follow the voice prompts:

Campaign supporters are also encouraged to be mindful of safety as they sign wave in areas of busy highways. Use caution when exiting and reentering traffic and do not park in areas where it is prohibited.

Applicable statutes include: