New Coffee Shop in Kona Announces Grand Opening

Coronavirus has closed the doors of several businesses on the Big Island but despite economic stressors, a handful of new ventures are opening to the public.

One such venture is HiCO Hawaiian Coffee, which is celebrating its grand opening Monday, July 20. Located on Pawai Place in the BREW, HiCO will open its garage door and cafe doors at 8 a.m.

“We are so excited to provide a space for the community to come together and enjoy local specialty coffee from across the islands,” said HiCO owner Johan Forsberg.

HiCO is a 100% Hawaiian coffee collective with a rotating menu of small-batch coffee from farms across Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu, and Maui. In addition to working with farms from across the islands, HiCO has also partnered with Laird Superfood to offer Superfood lattes in a variety of flavors such as Cacao and Turmeric. The cafe serves classic espresso drinks, cold brew, pour-over, nitro cold brew coffee, and more.

The cafe features a light and fresh snack menu with vegetarian and vegan-friendly options like vegan musubi and vegan affogato. HiCO has also taken a modern twist on a breakfast classic, toast, by adding sweet and savory toppings such as avocado, cashew cucumber spread, and kinako cinnamon sugar.

“We want to do all we can to support the local economy in which we all live and work,” said HiCO General Manager David Harold. “That is why we pride ourselves on using local ingredients and incorporating other local businesses into our cafe, such as Hawaiian Licks, HI Kombucha, and Waimea Herb Company.”

HiCO is open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., seven days a week. It is located at 74-5599 Pawai Place #B3 in Kailua-Kona.

Face masks will be required when ordering and moving throughout the cafe. For more information, email [email protected] or visit HiCOHawaiianCoffee.com.