DOH Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The total cases reported statewide are 1,354 since testing began in February.

The Big Island reported two new cases of COVID-19 where 12 cases remain active, according to DOH numbers. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reports one person is hospitalized. To view the state’s virus tracker, which maps cases geographically on each island, click here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,040

Maui:135

Hawai‘i: 111

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 3

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 22

A total of 140 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection. With the most recently reported fatalities on Friday, the death toll now stands at 24. To date, 1,019 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

As of Friday, 1,967 people arrived in Hawaii. During this same time last year, approximately 35,000 passengers arrived in Hawaii daily, including residents and visitors. The state’s mandatory 14-day self-quarantine started on March 26 for all passengers arriving in Hawaii from out of state. The quarantine has been extended through the month of August.