DOH Reports 23 New Cases of Coronavirus, 1 New Fatality

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including another fatality. The total cases reported statewide are 1,334 since testing began in February.

The Big Island reported two new cases of COVID-19 where 11 cases remain active, according to DOH numbers. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 12 active cases Friday morning. To view the state’s virus tracker, which maps cases geographically on each island, click here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,025

Maui:135

Hawai‘i: 109

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 3

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 22

A total of 139 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection. With the most recently reported fatality on Friday, the death toll now stands at 23. To date, 994 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.