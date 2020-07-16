No New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed on Big Island Thursday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Thursday, raising the total number of confirmed cases across all islands to 1,311 since tracking began in late February.

No new cases were reported on the Big Island or Kaua‘i, while O‘ahu topped 1,000 cases Thursday. However, three cases are pending.

According to DOH numbers, 10 active cases remain on the Big Island, where Hawai‘i County Civil Defense said Thursday morning that one patient remains hospitalized. DOH’s virus tracker maps active cases geographically and can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 1,002

Maui: 135

Hawai‘i: 107

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 3

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 21

To date, 138 people have required hospitalization as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 22 have died. A total of 975 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.