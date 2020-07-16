KCH Announces COVID-19 Testing for Potentially Exposed Family Members, Hospital Visitors

Three staff members at Kona Community Hospital had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon and held a pop-up clinic to test all staff Thursday.

Over the weekend, KCH, with the help of Premier Medical Group, will hold a second popup COVID-19 testing clinic for hospital family and `ohana members, discharged patients, visitors to the hospital or community individuals concerned about potential exposure to the virus via hospital employees.

Testing will be conducted Saturday, July 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at the West Hawai‘i Civic Center, located at 75-5044 Ane Keohokalole Highway in Kailua-Kona.

Testing is drive-through only. No walk-ups or bike-ups will be allowed.