Kona Woman Indicted on Attempted Murder

A Kailua-Kona woman was indicted on charges of attempted murder after allegedly striking a moped carrying two passengers with her vehicle last month.

An indictment was filed this morning against Keola Kama, 29, for two counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree criminal property damage, driving without a driver’s license and driving without car insurance.

The charges stem from an incident on June 13. At approximately 9:20 a.m., Hawai‘i Police Department’s Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle traffic casualty involving a vehicle and a moped on Kuakini Highway near the entrance to Old Kona Airport Park.

Witnesses described a silver Acura four-door sedan striking the moped that carried two occupants. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Kama, then got out of her car and attempted to chase after the moped before fleeing the scene.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man and woman with serious injuries. They were taken to Kona Community Hospital and later flown to Queen’s Medical Center for further treatment.

Kama was located shortly after the incident and taken into custody. The 29-year-old was initially charged in District Court and granted supervised release on June 16. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 14, however, the indictment filed moved the case to 3rd Circuit Court.