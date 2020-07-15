DOH Reports 29 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 29 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,292.

According to DOH numbers, two new cases of the virus were identified on the Big Island. The state’s virus tracker, which maps cases geographically, can be accessed by clicking here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 986

Maui: 135

Hawai‘i: 107

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 21

Two additional people have been hospitalized with a cumulative number of 137 statewide as a result of the COVID-19 infection, while 22 people have died.

Thirty more people were released from isolation bringing the cumulative total to 951 statewide. These individuals are considered recovered.