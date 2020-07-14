La‘i‘Ōpua 2020 Meal Service Available Thursday

By Big Island Now
July 14, 2020, 1:27 PM HST (Updated July 14, 2020, 1:27 PM)
La‘i‘Ōpua 2020 will distribute meal bags on Thursday at its community center, located at 74-5210 Keanalehu Drive in Kailua-Kona.

Thursday’s meal will consist of ingredients to prepare enchiladas for six to eight people. Pick-up begins at 5 p.m. and will continue while supplies last.

Those interested are asked to stay in their vehicles, as volunteers will deliver meal bags directly to car windows.

