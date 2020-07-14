Hawai‘i County Mayoral Forum Set For Thursday

Nā Leo TV is hosting a Big Island mayoral forum on Thursday, July 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will feature six of the candidates for the position of Hawai‘i County Mayor:

Neil Azevedo

Bob Fitzgerald

Stacy Higa

Harry Kim

Ikaika Marzo

Mitch Roth

Ilihia Gionson and Mahina Paishon-Duarte will moderate the forum, with questions involving the Big Island’s economy, community, and ʻāina (land).

The event can be seen on Nā Leo TV Channel 54 or on its Facebook page. The forum is hosted in partnership with Hui Hoʻolako for Hawaiian Initiatives, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Rotary Clubs on Hawaiʻi Island, Aliʻi Gas, and Civil Construction.