Hawai‘i County Mayoral Forum Set For Thursday

Hawai‘i County Mayoral Forum Set For ThursdayJuly 14, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated July 13, 2020, 8:55 PM)
Nā Leo TV is hosting a Big Island mayoral forum on Thursday, July 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will feature six of the candidates for the position of Hawai‘i County Mayor:
- Neil Azevedo
- Bob Fitzgerald
- Stacy Higa
- Harry Kim
- Ikaika Marzo
- Mitch Roth
Ilihia Gionson and Mahina Paishon-Duarte will moderate the forum, with questions involving the Big Island’s economy, community, and ʻāina (land).
The event can be seen on Nā Leo TV Channel 54 or on its Facebook page. The forum is hosted in partnership with Hui Hoʻolako for Hawaiian Initiatives, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Rotary Clubs on Hawaiʻi Island, Aliʻi Gas, and Civil Construction.