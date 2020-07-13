DOH Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Friday reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, bringing the statewide total to 1,243.

DOH identified one new case of COVID-19 on the Big Island, where the case total stands at 102. According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense, there are eight active cases of the virus on the island. The state’s virus map tracks active cases on the island and can be accessed by clicking here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 942

Maui: 135

Hawai‘i: 102

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 21

To date, 128 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 22 have died. Twenty-one individuals have been released from isolation over the past 24 hours with a cumulation of 911 being released and considered recovered.