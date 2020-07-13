Big Island Park Closures in July

The Hāpuna Beach section of the Hāpuna Beach State Recreation Area will be closed for waterline repairs from July 14 through July 16. During this period, water will be unavailable for park users, including restroom and shower services.

The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks and Recreation will also close Kaiwiki Park beginning Saturday, July 25 until further notice. The original plan was to close the park on Aug. 1 until further notice. The facility will be undergoing necessary improvements and repairs, the department said.

For more information, call 808-961-8311.