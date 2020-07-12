DOH Identifies 21 New Cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,220.

One new case was identified on the Big Island, where there are currently 101 active cases. According to DOH numbers, 11 cases remain active on the Big Island. The state’s virus tracker, which designates active cases geographically, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 923

Maui: 134

Hawai‘i: 101

Kaua‘i: 43

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 19

To date, 125 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 19 have died. A total of 890 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.